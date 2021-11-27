Marshall Wace LLP Sells 25,895 Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,895 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.19% of LiveXLive Media worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVX stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a market cap of $168.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.27. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,634,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,171.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

LiveXLive Media Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

