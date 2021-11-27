Marshall Wace LLP Takes $708,000 Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Atlas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 124,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Atlas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Atlas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Atlas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATCO opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01. Atlas Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATCO. Citigroup began coverage on Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

