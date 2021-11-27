Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

JMIA opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

