Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $125,000 in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 145,383 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $305.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

