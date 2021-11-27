Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $154,000 Investment in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

In other news, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $90,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,863 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,514 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -204.88 and a beta of 0.78. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $40.50.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.