Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 11,600 Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LGO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,494,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

NYSE:LGO opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $650.50 million and a PE ratio of 21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Largo Resources

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

