Martin Hellawell Acquires 44,112 Shares of musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG) Stock

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG) insider Martin Hellawell purchased 44,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £74,990.40 ($97,975.44).

Shares of MMAG opened at GBX 160.25 ($2.09) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. musicMagpie plc has a 1-year low of GBX 159.50 ($2.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.78.

Get musicMagpie alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.