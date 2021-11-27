Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Position Increased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.13% of Masco worth $17,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at about $119,538,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 7,852.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,355,000 after buying an additional 1,447,434 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Masco by 4.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Masco by 30.6% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,839,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,319,000 after buying an additional 431,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 39.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,206,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after buying an additional 340,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.48. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $69.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

