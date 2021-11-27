Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $146.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $153.00 to $146.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.05.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $110.06 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 116.5% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

