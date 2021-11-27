Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $145.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.05.

NYSE:MDT opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.99. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $110.06 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

