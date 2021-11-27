MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 29.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $8,109.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00064026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00076608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00105138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.85 or 0.07440533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,585.84 or 1.00114097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

