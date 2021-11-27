Megacoin Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $216,144.58 and $6.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.16 or 0.00353539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,751,453 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

