Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MEGGF. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Meggitt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Meggitt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut Meggitt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.47.

Shares of Meggitt stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87. Meggitt has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

