Melanie M. Nealis Sells 5,000 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stock

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.87. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,175,000 after acquiring an additional 124,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,727,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.