Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

MLAB stock opened at $312.80 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $327.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.13 and its 200-day moving average is $281.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 336.35 and a beta of 0.32.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $90,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $161,175.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $3,552,625. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 26.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

