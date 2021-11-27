Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

MILE opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Metromile has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Metromile will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Metromile news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $6,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metromile by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,879,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,550 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metromile by 829.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 6,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688,579 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Metromile by 6.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,665,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after buying an additional 208,711 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Metromile by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,386,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after buying an additional 76,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Metromile by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after buying an additional 111,780 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

