Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 10,615 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 106,150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 377.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after acquiring an additional 152,176 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $675.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 0.51. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

