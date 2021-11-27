Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 84,470.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $808,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $904,823.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,090. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

NYSE DFIN opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.99. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $52.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

