Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 10,455 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 116,166.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,665,000 after buying an additional 56,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,021,000 after buying an additional 27,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after buying an additional 58,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,620,000 after buying an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

MTW stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

