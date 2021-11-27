Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 118,214.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,259,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,286,000 after purchasing an additional 361,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 275,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ROAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

