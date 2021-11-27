Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $33.350-$33.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $32.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.61 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $10.000-$10.050 EPS.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $21.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,496.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,318. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,470.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,442.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,396.60.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,896 shares of company stock valued at $24,532,645 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.