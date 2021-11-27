Millennium Management LLC Decreases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,363 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Amundi purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,862,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after purchasing an additional 339,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,848.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 280,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,471,000 after purchasing an additional 265,820 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.79.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $202.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.88. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.30 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

