Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 77.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,203 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 11.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 4.9% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 6.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

Shares of PEGA opened at $114.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -396.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.64. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.38%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

