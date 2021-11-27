Millennium Management LLC Sells 104,602 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,602 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 725.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 27,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV opened at $76.90 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average of $76.78.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENV shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Envestnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

