Millennium Management LLC Sells 21,567 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,567 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,372,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.