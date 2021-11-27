Millennium Management LLC Sells 249,649 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,649 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Federated Hermes worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,811 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth about $108,386,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,016,000 after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,482,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,171,000 after purchasing an additional 85,649 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $268,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

FHI opened at $34.22 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

