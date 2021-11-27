Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) will report sales of $17.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Minim’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the lowest is $17.54 million. Minim reported sales of $13.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Minim will report full-year sales of $62.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.49 million to $63.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $78.55 million, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $81.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Minim.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Minim had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

MINM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Minim in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 29,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. Minim has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MINM. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minim during the third quarter worth $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Minim during the third quarter worth $127,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Minim during the third quarter worth $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Minim during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minim in the third quarter valued at about $26,000.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

