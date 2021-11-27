Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $42,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $800,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,271 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 165.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 79,569 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

