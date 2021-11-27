Mitchells & Butlers’ (MAB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 235.40 ($3.08) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 247.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 496.87. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.11. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

