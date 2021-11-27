Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

MITK traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 278,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. The company has a market cap of $746.21 million, a P/E ratio of 89.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

