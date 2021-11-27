Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Given New GBX 79 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 79 ($1.03) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.20) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.20) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

LON:MTO opened at GBX 64.60 ($0.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £922.46 million and a PE ratio of 17.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 37.96 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 79 ($1.03).

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

