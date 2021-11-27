Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.58 Million

Analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report sales of $49.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.50 million. Model N posted sales of $42.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $212.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $212.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $237.90 million, with estimates ranging from $237.11 million to $238.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $823,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 499.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Model N by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 104,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.88. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

