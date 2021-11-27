Mooncoin (MOON) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.37 or 0.00358859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000431 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.