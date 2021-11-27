Moonriver (MOVR) Price Hits $318.27 on Major Exchanges

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $775.89 million and $30.16 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for about $318.27 or 0.00582348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00064050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00076836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00104261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.38 or 0.07405717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,820.42 or 1.00307863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,169,454 coins and its circulating supply is 2,437,861 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.