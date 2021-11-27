Morgan Stanley Grows Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 89,848 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $11,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,448,000 after purchasing an additional 141,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 24.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in M/I Homes by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of MHO opened at $58.28 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.73.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

