Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Morphic were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Morphic by 132.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $111,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $642,215.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,227.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $3,539,745. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $48.68 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. Morphic’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

