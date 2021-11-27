Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $422,500.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

COOP opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.52. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.