Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $422,500.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
COOP opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.52. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
