Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Update

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 1,450.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mr Price Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,967. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23. Mr Price Group has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $17.94.

About Mr Price Group

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial and Cellular Services, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

