mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Price Hits $1.41 on Major Exchanges

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $24.44 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00002602 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00043631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00231430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

