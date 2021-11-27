mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Price Hits $1.41 on Major Exchanges

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $24.44 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00002602 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001338 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00043631 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002887 BTC.
  • Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008145 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00231430 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

