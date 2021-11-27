MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 1,366.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTNOY traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 114,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,411. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. MTN Group has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a report on Monday, November 1st.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

