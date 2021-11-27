Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Position Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYOV opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 89,864 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,975,210.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $59,195.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 581,646 shares of company stock valued at $13,613,226 and have sold 38,109 shares valued at $895,513. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

