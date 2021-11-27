Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce $31.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the lowest is $31.31 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $27.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $130.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $134.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $146.60 million, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $152.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

NSSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,642,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSSC traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.88. 84,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.17 million, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.29. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57.

Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

