Navigator (NVGS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. Navigator has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 2.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navigator stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.89% of Navigator worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

