Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.51 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a market capitalization of $13.51 million and $319,966.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,297.66 or 0.98819392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00049872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00040279 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $349.43 or 0.00635938 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,203,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Nestree Coin Trading

