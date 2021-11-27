Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Update

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 620.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Network International stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. Network International has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWITY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Network International in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

