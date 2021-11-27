Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 15th

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.

NBH stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

