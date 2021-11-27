NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) versus Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Head-To-Head Contrast

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeuroPace and Neuronetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $41.14 million 6.99 -$24.28 million N/A N/A Neuronetics $49.24 million 2.21 -$27.45 million ($1.10) -3.75

NeuroPace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NeuroPace and Neuronetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 0 1 4 0 2.80 Neuronetics 0 2 3 0 2.60

NeuroPace currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.87%. Neuronetics has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 264.08%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than NeuroPace.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -66.77% N/A -25.15% Neuronetics -48.71% -34.48% -20.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.7% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Neuronetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Neuronetics beats NeuroPace on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. The company was founded by Steven B. Waite, Bruce J. Shook, Norman R. Weldon, and Thomas D. Weldon in April 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

