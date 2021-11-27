NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 74 ($0.97) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRR. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON NRR opened at GBX 83.80 ($1.09) on Thursday. NewRiver REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.16. The company has a market capitalization of £259.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93.

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

