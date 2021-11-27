NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Lifted to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NRWRF stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. NewRiver REIT has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.
NewRiver REIT Company Profile
