NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Lifted to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NRWRF stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. NewRiver REIT has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

