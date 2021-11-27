NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

